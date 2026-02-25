Man armed with axe enters Manchester mosque during Ramadan prayers

A man is under arrest after allegedly entering a mosque in Manchester during Ramadan prayers carrying multiple weapons, including an axe.

The suspect, a white man in his 40s, was with another man who entered Manchester Central Mosque in the Victoria Park area of south Manchester at around 8.40pm on Tuesday evening.

The first suspect was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. He remains in custody for questioning. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they are not treating the incident as terror-related.

Afzal Khan, the local MP for Rusholme, said such incidents were the “consequence of far-right politicians scapegoating Muslims”. In a statement, the mosque said a “serious security incident” had occurred during prayers.

The statement added: “A white male entered the Mosque wearing a hi-vis jacket carrying a large bag. He was accompanied by a black male, both entering the mosque at the same time. The mosque volunteers spotted the suspicious bag containing an axe, which was placed into the main hall of the mosque by the assailant.

“The white male was escorted to a separate room by volunteers and was found to have been carrying multiple weapons including a hammer and a knife. He was eventually arrested by the police. The black male left the mosque shortly before police arrived, after it became apparent that the situation had been contained.”

It said the Muslim community in the UK has “experienced a notable rise in threats and hostility over recent years”. It added: “The increase in Islamophobic incidents is a serious concern, and greater resources are urgently needed to address this growing and real risk.

“We will continue to co-operate fully with the police and urge all mosque attendees to remain vigilant. Congregants are advised to travel in groups where possible and to ensure that children are not left unattended.”

Superintendent Simon Nasim of GMP said: “Yesterday evening officers attended a local mosque after it was reported that two men were acting suspiciously and carrying an offensive weapon while people were worshipping during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We have swiftly arrested one individual, and officers are working to locate the second man. No threats were made, and thankfully, no one was injured.” He said there would be increased police patrols in the area.

The local MP, Mr Khan, said: “I am deeply concerned about the incident that occurred at Manchester Central Mosque last night, whereby two individuals entered the mosque with weapons. Thankfully, everyone is safe, no one is hurt, and Greater Manchester Police have arrested one of the suspects.

“I’m in touch with the mosque leadership, the Mayor of Greater Manchester and the Prime Minister about this incident. Just this week, the Chancellor and Home Secretary announced more funding for protecting mosques, and this incident demonstrates once again why this funding is so vital.

“This is the consequence of far-right politicians scapegoating Muslims. This is Islamophobia, plain and simple.”