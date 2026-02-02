Keir Starmer orders inquiry into Peter Mandelson's links with Jeffrey Epstein after 'leak' email

The British government will conduct an inquiry into the activities of politician Peter Mandelson following revelations about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The release of three million Epstein emails and pictures since Friday have further illuminated Mr Mandelson’s relationship with the sex trafficker including one email from 2009 when then the business secretary appeared to agree to lobby ministers over a tax on bankers’ bonuses.

The trove of emails released by the US Department of Justice also show Epstein, who died in 2019, was sent internal discussions from the heart of the British government after the global financial crisis.

Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 appeared to show Mr Mandelson received alleged payments totalling $75,000 from the financier, who also apparently paid for an osteopathy course for his husband.

Earlier revelations led to the former leading Labour politician to be sacked as UK ambassador to Washington in September last year after they disclosed his close friendship to Epstein.

In a forceful statement, Prime Minister Keir Starmer also called for the Labour peer to be removed from the House of Lords, where he has sat as Baron Mandelson of Foy and Hartlepool since 2008.

“The Prime Minister believes that Peter Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords or use the title,” his official spokesman said. “However, the Prime Minister does not have the power to remove it."

Mr Starmer called on the Lords’ authorities to work with the government to modernise disciplinary procedures to make it easier to remove “disgraced” peers.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Getty

The latest release of emails by the DoJ made Mr Mandelson’s position precarious and he took the decision to resign from the Labour Party on Sunday.

That was not enough for the Labour leader who made clear, through his spokesman, that Mr Mandelson should no longer be able to sit in the Lords and reminded the politician that “lords can of course publicly resign”.

Pressure for Mr Mandelson to give up his peerage will intensify particularly after Mr Starmer ordered the Cabinet secretary, the UK’s top civil servant, to “urgently review” information he shared with Epstein while a government minister.

Mr Mandelson has long been a leading light and massive influence in the Labour Party, sometimes referred to as the “master of dark arts” for his behind-the-scenes manipulation of media and politics, particularly in Tony Blair’s government.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, left, with Peter Mandelson. PA

There has not been a precedent for using legislation to remove peerages since 1917 when the Titles Deprivation Act was used to remove German enemies of Britain who had UK titles during the First World War.

However, this legislation no longer applies so instead officials believe a simpler route would be for the Lords to work with the government to reform its disciplinary processes with one approach through the Lords’ Conduct Committee with a speedy resolution a priority.

While Mr Mandelson has apologised to Epstein’s victims, it is also suggested he should give evidence to any police or congressional inquiry.

“You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” Mr Starmer said over the weekend, while also suggesting that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, should testify to congress.

“I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that.”

Mr Mandelson, who is on leave of absence from the House of Lords, is also facing disciplinary action from Labour despite his resignation.