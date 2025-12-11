Saudi supercars caught up in Mayfair backlash over blocked footpaths

A Saudi Arabia-registered Rolls-Royce has been towed in London as authorities ordered a clear-up around the former US embassy building in London, where a new hotel has opened.

The hotel has become a supercar parking black spot, triggering a showdown with Westminster City Council, which has resorted to towing the expensive vehicles, because fines “barely register”.

A Saudi Arabia-egistered Rolls-Royce Phantom being towed away. Photo: Westminster Country Council

Officials told The National the council had been forced into the tactic in the Mayfair district after it was “inundated with complaints” from residents about a change in the situation since the exclusive Chancery Rosewood hotel opened in Grosvenor Square.

With patrons and other visitors parking their vehicles illegally on the footway outside, officials decided to publicise a round-up in the hope of reducing the blockages.

Fed up with non-payment of fines, the council took the drastic action of removing the supercars, including a blue Saudi-registered two-door Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, powered by a V12 engine and worth up to $300,000.

Another car taken away was a black Ferrari Purosangue, also Saudi Arabia-registered, which is the Italian company’s high-performance four-door V12 “SUV” and is valued, due to high demand, at an astonishing $650,000. Other cars that were towed included a Lamborghini.

The penalty for parking illegally is up to £160 ($210) with a 50 per cent reduction if the fine is paid within 14 days.

Several Saudi Arabian registered cars are now parked legally around the corner from the hotel. The National

A night at the Chancery Rosewood starts at around £1,850 ($2,500). The council said it was exasperated that the usual approach of issuing tickets had proven ineffective because of traceability issues.

“The vehicles are foreign-registered – the ones we photographed have Saudi number plates – so the chances of recovering the costs are virtually nil,” a spokeswoman told The National. “And the owners of the vehicles are so wealthy that fines barely register.”

A number of cars, including the Saudi Phantom and a Lamborghini, were lifted up on to a tow lorry and moved to another street but others were driven away voluntarily by their owners “once our guys arrived”, the council said.

Grosvenor Square and surrounding parts of Mayfair. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

“Those on foot shouldn’t have to run a gauntlet of illegally and selfishly parked supercars when trying to walk around Westminster,” said Councillor Max Sullivan, who is responsible for streets.

“That’s why we’ve used our relocation vehicle to physically move these cars out of the way. We will not tolerate dangerous pavement parking, whether it’s a Lime bike or a Lamborghini.”

A $650,000 Ferrari Purosangue. Photo: Westminster Country Council

While the council has used private agencies to enforce fines for European-registered cars, it has fewer options with cars registered further afield. Drivers of imported vehicles from other parts of the world are close to impossible to track down for payment.

