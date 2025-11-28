UK government urged to be more involved in Trump Gaza ceasefire process

Britain's opposition Conservatives have urged the government to get closer to the US-led ceasefire process for Gaza.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel told the annual gala dinner of the Middle East Association that she had visited the Civil-Military Co-ordination Centre in southern Israel this week.

The centre was established on October 17 to observe the ceasefire for any violations and handle logistics including aid delivery into Gaza.

A British officer, Maj Gen Tom Bateman, is deputy to the US commander of the operation. In addition to British troops there are 200 US personnel at the centre. There are also soldiers from Israel and European countries, and personnel from the United Nations and aid groups.

Ms Patel, a former home secretary, said the UK needs to ensure its voice is at the table in the region.

“We know big things are happening in the region,” she told the dinner in London. “The Middle East is often thought to be a critical juncture. But, of course, this is a moment now where things are changing. Big changes for the better are now within reach.

“I have an enormous appreciation of how closely we have worked on the security front [with] the many allies that we have across the Middle East and how that has been about keeping our country safe.”

The Middle East Association gala dinner at the National Army Museum in London. Damien McElroy / The National

The Middle East Association is a London institution that fosters diplomatic and bilateral relationships between governments, embassies, businesses, academic institutions, think tanks and individuals.

Run by the former British ambassador to Iran Nicholas Hopton, it is a platform for promoting the UK’s relationship with the countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

