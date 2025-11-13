News

UK

Syrian embassy reopens in London to chants of 'freedom'

Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani raises country's new flag, with ambassador yet to be appointed

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi
London

November 13, 2025

Syrians in London gathered outside their long-abandoned embassy as it reopened on Wednesday for the first time in 13 years.

Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani raised the country's new flag from the balcony, as hundreds gathered on the street to celebrate.

His speech was drowned out by the cheers and people chanting “God, Syria, Freedom and nothing else.” A group of women called out support for Abu Mohamed, a nickname for Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, who has not yet visited the UK.

The embassy, in Belgrave Square, had been abandoned since its closure in 2012, when the UK severed diplomatic relations with Syria over Bashar Al Assad's brutal handling of the uprising against his regime, and the killing of Marie Colvin, an American journalist who worked for British media.

Mr Al Assad's attempts to crush peaceful protests in 2011 triggered a civil war, which killed 600,000 people and forced more than half of the population to flee Syria. The vast majority of the casualties were civilians killed by his forces and their allies.

“For almost 14 years this embassy has been closed, and for the right reasons, because the UK decided to cut off all diplomatic relations with the Assad regime – a genocidal regime which was torturing its people and killing its people,” said Razan Saffour, an adviser to the Syrian Foreign Ministry and a British Syrian.

Relations were restored in July this year, months after Mr Al Assad fled to Russia and a transitional government was established. “On December 8 last year, Syrians were liberated and since then the new government has been working on diplomatic relations with the entire world,” Ms Saffour told The National.

Supporters wave the Syrian flag outside the reopened embassy in London. Sana
Supporters wave the Syrian flag outside the reopened embassy in London. Sana

Mr Al Shibani was paying his first official visit to the UK and was joined at the embassy by the UK’s Syria envoy Ann Snow. He raised the flag at the old embassy in Washington earlier this week, during Mr Al Shara's first visit to the White House.

The reopening is hugely symbolic for Syrians in London, many of whom came to the UK as refugees and have lost family members and their homes during the war in Syria.

“We are gaining back our freedom, our dignity. We are raising the flag of the Syrian Revolution. We can be proud of our own flag and our own country again,” said Maya, a business manager in London.

She told The National she could not have imagined such a moment just a year ago. “At some point I lost hope because it seemed like the entire world was trying to reintroduce Assad,” she said. “In just a few days Assad collapsed. We had Syria back. It changed our lives forever.”

But there are also practical considerations. Syrians and British dual nationals need the embassy for consular services and the certification of official documents. Ms Saffour said an ambassador would be appointed soon and that the embassy will start providing services to Syrians in the UK by 2026.

“It marks a new chapter in Syrian and UK diplomatic relations, and more importantly it means that Syrians here finally have support,” she said. “They didn't have support here, there was no one to stand by them.”

Updated: November 13, 2025, 4:56 PM
