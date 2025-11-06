Record number referred to UK Prevent de-radicalisation programme

Worries over a growing terrorist threat in Britain have seen a record number of referrals to the government’s “Prevent” programme, with children forming the majority.

The 27-per-cent increase has in part been attributed to the anti-immigration riots that were caused by the Southport murders of three girls in July last year.

Where an ideology in a referral was identified, extreme right wing was the most common concern accounting for 21 per cent (1,798) of the total, higher than the 870 (10 per cent) for those related to Islamist extremists in a total of 8,778.

Anti-migration protesters attempt to set fire to hotel containing migrants in Rotherham last year. Getty Images

Worryingly, in the age of addictive social media, the largest proportion was found among 11 to 15-year-olds (36 per cent) followed by 16 to 17-year-olds (13 per cent). There were even 345 referrals (4 per cent) for children aged 10 or under, with youngsters under 18 accounting for 4,715 referrals, the highest annual number

The Prevent scheme is designed to divert people from terrorism, however, the Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana was referred to it three times but his case was closed due to a lack of a distinct ideology.

Before the murders and riots, referrals were on track to hit approximately the same number as previous years, but there has probably been an increased vigilance from professionals who have a duty to report to Prevent.

There were 8,778 referrals of people to the anti-extremism scheme in the last year, up from 6,922 in 2023, according to Home Office data. Those in the “no ideology” category made up 4,917 (56 per cent).

“We must direct people away from the dangerous path of radicalisation – whether it be Islamist ideology, extreme right-wing or those seeking mass violence,” said Security Minister Dan Jarvis on Thursday.

“Prevent has diverted 6,000 people away from violent ideologies, stopping terrorists, keeping our streets and country safe.”

Following initial screening and assessment, Prevent attendees who are deemed at risk of radicalisation may be passed to a multi-agency “Channel panel”.

Chaired by local authorities, the panels determine the extent of a person’s susceptibility to radicalisation and whether a tailored package of support is necessary and proportionate to address the risk.

Individuals aged between 11 and 15 accounted for 39 per cent of all cases adopted as a Channel case.

Concerns have been raised about how the de-radicalisation programme works after several terror attacks were carried out by extremists who had been referred to Prevent, including Ali Harbi Ali, who murdered the MP David Amess, and whose case under the scheme was deemed to be closed too early.

