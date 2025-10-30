Students from Gaza studying in UK told they can bring family

PhD and master's students from Gaza on UK scholarships can now can now bring their partners and children with them, after the Government reversed its policy.

A cohort of students from Gaza took up fully funded places at UK universities in September, after the Home Office agreed to evacuate them following a public campaign.

But some were not able to take up the scholarships because it would have meant leaving their children behind.

The British government has now said it will support the evacuation of dependants "on a case-by-case basis".

The visas will be available only to dependents of students on government-funded courses such as the Chevening scholarship, or those studying for PhDs and researched-based degrees.

They will need to apply for partners and children to be granted a student-dependant visa and relatives must meet immigration requirements, which include being able to cover living costs of up to £6,120 ($8,050) outside London, or £7,605 in the capital.

A student at Gaza's Islamic University was one of many who sheltered in the university's damaged building during the war. Getty Images

A government representative said: "Students coming from Gaza to the UK have suffered an appalling ordeal after two years of conflict. They have endured unimaginable hardship but can now begin to rebuild their lives through studying in our world-class universities.

"That is why we are supporting the evacuation of dependants of students on scholarships who are eligible to study here under the immigration rules on a case-by-case basis. Dependants must first meet the requirements of the immigration rules, including having verifiable funding to cover living costs."

PhD student Manar Al Houbi, who previously told the BBC it was "impossible" for her to leave her three young children and husband behind in Gaza to take up her place at the University of Glasgow, said she was "deeply relieved" by the policy change and hoped to be evacuated with her family "very soon".

"Academic women should never be deprived of their profession just because they have family responsibilities," she told the BBC. "I am very grateful to the UK government for making this wise and fair decision."

Manar Al Houbi is set to study at the University of Glasgow. Photo: Manar Al Houbi

The government has supported a group of students to leave Gaza and take up fully funded places for both master's and undergraduate courses in this academic year.

UK officials worked with Israeli authorities to ensure the students could leave Gaza and conducted biometric checks.

At least 75 Palestinian students have arrived in the UK since the government began supporting the Gaza evacuations, the BBC has said.

Many students in Gaza had tried to continue their studies with limited internet connection and access to electricity during the Israel-Hamas war.

A US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza was signed this month, with the truce coming into effect on October 10. However, Israel has carried out a wave of strikes this week in retaliation for what it says are Hamas violations of the ceasefire deal, which the militant group denies.

