What goes around comes around: How the London Eye’s pods get their regular upgrade

Over 25 years, the London Eye on the south bank of the river Thames has become a permanent fixture of the city skyline.

Every so often its glass capsule pods need a revamp – the current generation of 32 observation decks date from before the city hosted the golden-era 2012 Olympic Games. This week the first of the oval-shaped glass and metal platforms were removed by workmen during overnight shifts and placed on a barge to be floated down the river.

One of the London Eye's 32 capsules being transported along the Thames. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The process placed the London Eye firmly in a trend of renewal in situ taking place across London to keep its most popular attractions refreshed.

The detached pod floated past the Kuwait-owned former London City Hall, which is being gutted after Sadiq Khan, the mayor, moved out. Its glass panes are being removed in an effort to transform the building, which sits next to Tower Bridge.

Across the river in the City of London a medieval church tower has been elevated intact from the ground, so that the foundations of a new office tower can be laid.

Further west along the river's south bank, the redevelopment of Battersea Power station involved four massive chimneys being brought down and then restored. The Grade II-listed monument's features were rebuilt section by section (using cement brought to the top in wheelbarrows) from scratch. In an emulation of the London Eye, a viewing platform has opened at the top of one of the chimney lifts.

At 135 metres tall, the London Eye is the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel. When the 10-tonne capsule is removed from the structure it is replaced by a temporary version. A glassless case in the same shape occupies the space for the duration of the work.

The London Eye's capsules will be upgraded during the refurbishment of the attraction on the south bank of the Thames. PA

Its owner, Merlin Entertainment, plans a refurbishment process during which each of the capsules will be upgraded with technology updates, safety features and a new layout designed for visitor comfort.

Those involved say a generational overhaul is on the cards, so wear and tear since the Olympics is dealt with off-site. “We are concentrating on the comfort, sustainability and technology on offer,” said Tracy Brigdale, the senior project manager overseeing the revamp. “Technology has moved on quite a bit since the last exchange in 2012. It's the 25th anniversary and we are looking at what we are ready to improve.”

The trailblazing attraction was one of many projects built to celebrate the millennium. Since the start of the century the London Eye has taken more than 85 million people on its revolving experience. The journey, which allows guests to look across London’s skyline, is one that these days can be purchased along with trappings such as afternoon tea. The 360-degree views of the UK capital are especially popular at sunset.

The last renewal programme began in 2009 and was completed in 2012, just in time for the London Olympics, where more than £12 million was invested to catch the wave of visitors. Working to a similar timetable, all the capsules are expected to be completed by early 2029.

To detach the first capsule this week, a 12-person team worked for approximately 12 hours, including the installation of the temporary cage to the frame. It cannot be occupied but avoids a gap-tooth appearance on the wheel.

To detach the first capsule, a 12-person team worked for about 12 hours. Photo: London Eye

The architect of the London Eye, Julia Barfield, earlier this year recalled the selling points she used to persuade the authorities to accept the design, which was originally only expected to stand on the site for five years. Among these was that there would be one capsule for every borough in London. It was initially turned down in a competition seeking designs for a millennial landmark.

With concerns swirling around the Y2K “millennium bug”, its installation was closely followed by a nervous press.

The London Eye eventually joined a wave of new buildings in the UK capital to welcome the dawn of a new era, including the Millennium Dome, the Millennium Bridge and the Tate Modern art gallery. With the development of camera and social media apps on mobile phones, it became a favourite of the selfie era. “I don't know that it would have happened at any other time,” Ms Barfield said.

Securing its future means continuing investment in its operations and security are a big part of its management behind the scenes. Robin Goodwin, its senior general manager, is embarking on his second experience of updating the capsules. The programme, he says, is the product of a lot of work to ensure the lifespan of the London Eye.

“Maintenance and engineers are here all the time, 24/7, making sure everything is OK, oiling it, maintaining the air conditioning, keeping it operational,” he said. “We are always looking to improve.”

What is the special quality that brings so many visitors to queue in the shadow of the great wheel each day?

Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben and the London Eye at New Year. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“For me, it's the uninterrupted 360-degree view of London. You can go to the top of a building but we are constantly moving and the view is always changing.

“Observation experiences have opened around the world, not just here in London, but this has got to be the most successful one. We have got the best location for an observation experience in the world.”

