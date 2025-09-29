London Mayor Sadiq Khan hits back at 'lies over crime' in UK capital

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has hit back at what he claimed is “misinformation” about the city as new figures show a fall in violent crime.

According to data released by Mr Khan's office, the murder rate in the UK capital is now lower than that of many other international cities.

Last month, there were 8,749 fewer crimes resulting in injury, a drop of nearly 12 per cent across the city compared to the previous 12 months.

The rate of homicide was down by 17 per cent in the 12-month period to June this year compared with the 12-month period to May 2016, when he came to power. London recently recorded the fewest murders across June, July and August since 2018, with no one under 25 killed.

Overall, homicides in London are at a 10-year low, with the capital's rate lower than those in Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid and all major US cities, said the Mayor's office. The homicide rate is seven times lower than in Los Angeles and four times lower than in New York.

Police officers patrolling the streets of London. Getty Images

The release of the crime figures comes after US President Donald Trump accused Mr Khan of doing a “terrible job” and claimed that “crime in London is through the roof”, in their long-running war of words.

While not mentioning Mr Trump by name, Mr Khan, who is at the annual conference of the ruling Labour Party, hit back at “politicians here and across the globe talking down London and spreading misinformation about crime and safety in the capital”.

“The evidence is clear, our approach to tackling crime and its complex causes works. It's driving down violence right across the capital,” he said.

Office for National Statistics data, recorded in the 12 months to March this year, shows Londoners are less likely to be victims of violent crime (26.4 offences per 1,000 population) than people across the rest of England and Wales (31.9 offences per 1,000 population).

The Met Police and Mr Khan have both pointed to the work of the Violence Reduction Unit in England and Wales, which was set up in 2019.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Rachel Williams said this is “a clear sign that our approach is making a difference” and “why London is becoming a safer city”.

The mayor’s office also pointed to knife crime falling by 19 per cent, and both robbery and theft from individuals by 13 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Robbery generally involves violence to take an item while theft usually means it is snatched.

A moble phone being snatched by a thief in London. Metropolitan Police

The leader of the opposition Conservatives in London Susan Hall told The National that Mr Khan is using “cherry-picked figures that do not reflect the reality on the ground”.

She accused him of overseeing “devastating police cuts” which have resulted in a 40 per cent increase in violence against the person, sexual offences up 75 per cent, and theft up 207 per cent in just under the 10 years he has been in power.

“For Khan to try and suggest that everything is rosy and bright amid this crime wave is insulting to the victims who need our support, not to be told that they should be grateful that crime is going down,” said Ms Hall.

Mobile phone thefts have been the focus of public anger in recent years as the Met Police struggled to deal with criminals on bikes whipping devices from the hands of unsuspecting victims in broad daylight.

The force’s own data shows mobile phone thefts are up by 2.4 per cent over the last year, though the rate of increase has fallen from the 42 per cent peak it reached over the year to August last year.

The city has also gained a negative reputation due to 'Rolex Robbers' targeting wealthy areas to steal watches from people's wrists.

