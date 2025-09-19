Qatari and British diplomats with the released British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, aboard a plane before departing to Qatar from Kabul. AP
Qatar helps free imprisoned British couple in Afghanistan

Elderly and in poor health, Barbie and Peter Reynolds were held for eight months in a maximum security prison

Lemma Shehadi
September 19, 2025

An elderly British couple who were detained in Afghanistan have been released, after Qatari mediation efforts.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were held for eight months by the Taliban, with widespread concerns about their fragile health. The couple will travel to Doha for medical checks before returning to the UK after Qatari officials played the behind the scenes mediation role in the release.

The couple were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

They were held without charge, separated for a long period and detained in a maximum security prison.

There had been widespread concern for their health and well-being, particularly in relation to their age and their prison conditions.

Last week, Faye Hall, an American woman who was detained with the couple warned upon her release that the pair were “literally dying” and that “time was running out” on the BBC.

The couple ran a training and education organisation in Bamiyan, where they had lived for nearly 20 years.

In July, their son Jonathan said the situation had been "pretty frustrating", after they made multiple appeals to the Taliban to release their parents.

At the time, he added: "It's horrific that they're still held in captivity without, to our understanding, for a period of time without any natural sunlight and not even allowed outside. So their health in so many areas is deteriorating, and it's deteriorating fast."

