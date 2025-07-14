Knightsbridge killing: Three arrested over knife attack in 'Rolex Ripper' hotspot

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in central London’s Knightsbridge in what police believe could have been a planned attack.

Officers, ambulance and air ambulance services responded to reports of a stabbing in Seville Street at about 9.30pm on Wednesday. They said Blue Stevens, 24, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene.

Mr Stevens was stabbed to death in front of his partner near Harvey Nichols department store and the five-star Park Tower Club hotel. The hotel is home to the Nusr-Et Steakhouse run by celebrity chef Salt Bae.

Det Chief Supt Christina Jessah said officers “retain an open mind around motive”, but one line of inquiry is now that this may have been a “targeted attack”.

There have been previous suggestions that the victim died after trying to fight off robbers. The upmarket area of London has gained a reputation for "Rolex Ripper" watch robberies.

Three men in their 20s have been arrested, the Metropolitan Police said. Two were arrested at an address in Hounslow on Saturday, the force added. One man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

After their arrests, Met officers obtained a warrant to search two properties in Chiswick where “significant evidence” was recovered, the Met Police said.

The third man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody.

“These arrests mark a significant milestone in this complex and unfolding murder investigation," said Det Chief Supt Jessah, who leads policing in Central West London.

“Increased police patrols remain active in and around the Knightsbridge area. Please do speak with an officer if you have any questions or concerns.”

Mr Stevens’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Flowers were laid at the scene in Knightsbridge by two women who said they were family on Thursday. A card placed with the flowers read: "Blue Stevens, may you rest in peace. Pray for the broken-hearted."

At the scene on Thursday, Mortada Ahmed, who was staying at the hotel and works for families in Bahrain who spend their holidays in London, told The National that the city feels increasingly unsafe. He said he does not walk on the street and takes cars everywhere.

“It's getting worse, and in Paris too,” Mr Ahmed said.

