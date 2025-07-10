Man stabbed to death outside London’s Harvey Nichols

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a street attack in one of the most upmarket parts of London.

The victim, in his 20s, was stabbed to death near Harvey Nichols department store and the five-star Park Tower Club hotel. The hotel is home to the Nusr-Et Steakhouse run by celebrity chef Salt Bae.

Reports suggest the man was attacked by a watch thief. London has gained a reputation for "Rolex Rippers" on bikes or scooters targeting areas such as Knightsbridge and Mayfair by working with spotters on the lookout for people wearing expensive watches.

A police spokesman said: “At 21.24 on Wednesday, July 9, officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance responded to reports of a stabbing on Seville Street, Knightsbridge.

"Officers attended the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed. No arrests have been made at this early stage and a crime scene will be in place for some time while officers investigate."

Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing in Kensington and Chelsea, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones following the shocking events that took place last night.

Flowers are laid at the scene. Lemma Shehadi / The National

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by local officers, are working at pace to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“We are aware of reports that this incident was a robbery. Although this is an active line of inquiry, we are keeping an open mind about all possible motives and the exact circumstances are still to be determined.

“We understand the impact this incident will have on the local community and you will see extra officers in the area to help answer any questions or concerns. ”