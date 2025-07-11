Angola's President Joao Lourenco and President Sheikh Mohamed have discussed regional and international issues. AFP, UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from President of Angola

Leaders discuss ways to bolster economic and trade collaboration

July 11, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed regional and international issues during a phone call with Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

The two leaders spoke about ways to strengthen collaboration across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, development and renewable energy sectors, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

They also explored opportunities to expand bilateral co-operation in support of shared development priorities with the aim of advancing prosperity and delivering tangible benefits to both nations and their people, Wam added.

They affirmed their commitment to bolstering relations between the UAE and Angola.

