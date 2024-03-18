President Sheikh Mohamed meets Angolan leader in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The two leaders reviewed efforts to deepen ties between their nations during the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in the UAE capital.

They explored co-operation in a number of fields, including economy, trade, investment, development and renewable energy and discussed other topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of Mr Lourenco, who offered congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State.