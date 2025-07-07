Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, left, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer lay a wreath at the July 7 Memorial in Hyde Park, London, on Monday. PA
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, left, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer lay a wreath at the July 7 Memorial in Hyde Park, London, on Monday. PA

UK marks 20 years since 7/7 with calls for unity

King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer remember how Londoners came together against hate

Lemma Shehadi
July 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UK is marking 20 years since the 7/7 bombings by remembering how Londoners came together in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

Four suicide bombers struck three trains and a bus on July 7, 2005, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770.

The Prime Minister and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among those who gathered to mark the 20th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings at St Paul’s Cathedral. They were joined by survivors, emergency responders and bereaved relatives at the commemorative ceremony.

Earlier Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan laid wreaths at the July 7 memorial in Hyde Park at 8.50am on Monday, to coincide with the time that the first bomb went off.

In a statement, King Charles III remembered the “spirit of unity” that was shown on the day 20 years ago. The capital would remain a place where “people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding”, he said.

“Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of July 7, 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day,” he said.

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones.

“We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass."

A note from the wreath laid by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the July 7 Memorial in London on Monday. Getty Images
He praised the “selfless bravery” of emergency services, transport workers and fellow Londoners who went to help the wounded. “Fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers remind us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst,” he said.

“While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination.

“It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us.”

At the St Paul's service, the daughter of a woman who died near King’s Cross in the July 7 bombings broke down as she read out her name during a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Saba Edwards and Thelma Stober read the names of those who died in the attacks. The organ played softly in the background while 52,000 white petals fell from the ceiling of the dome.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Londoners had showed “unity in the face of terror” before going to lay a wreathe at the memorial for the victims of 7/7 in Hyde Park.

“We honour the courage that was shown that day – the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of the survivors and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror," he said.

“Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then and we stand together now – against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, of democracy and the rule of law."

The number 30 bus in Tavistock Square, London, after it was destroyed by one of four bombs that were detonated in the British capital during rush hour on July 7, 2005, killing 52 people. All photos: Getty Images
An injured passenger is led away from Edgware Road station, where a bomb was detonated on an underground train, killing six people
The damaged London Underground train at Aldgate tube station, after one of the four suicide bombers detonated their explosives on the train, killing seven people
Emergency services arrive at Edgware Road station. More than 770 people were also injured in the bombings
The rear of the bus that was destroyed by bomber Hasib Hussain
CCTV footage of three of the four London bombers, Shehzad Tanweer, Germaine Lindsay and Mohammed Sidique Khan entering Luton train station to carry out a practice run for the July 7 attacks, on June 28, 2005
A distraught commuter is consoled near Euston station
People look at a long line of missing people posters placed by friends and relatives after the bombings, outside King's Cross station
Medical staff stretcher a victim away from Russell Square station. The most deadly attack occurred on the Piccadilly line between King's Cross and Russell Square, killing 26 people
Firefighters outside King's Cross station
A sign on the southbound carriageway of the M6 motorway advises drivers to avoid London following the explosions
Emergency services outside King's Cross stations
Emergency services help an evacuated passenger at Edgware Road station
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the day was “no less shocking” than it was 20 years ago.

“Twenty years have passed since 7/7 but the passage of time makes what happened that day no less shocking. It was an appalling attack on our capital city and on democracy itself.

“As we come together to mark this anniversary, my thoughts remain with the victims, survivors and all who loved them. Amid the horror of that day, we saw the best of people, our emergency services, first responders and ordinary Londoners who bravely acted to help one another.

"Their courage continues to inspire us. We will always confront the threats facing this country to keep the public safe and preserve our way of life.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Today, we stand with those who carry the pain of that day, the families, friends and colleagues of those who never came home. We will remember them always.”

