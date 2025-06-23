Iran International TV presenter's family detained to pressure her to resign

The family of an Iran International TV presenter have been detained in her homeland in a bid to force her off the air, the channel has revealed.

The mother, father and younger brother of the presenter, whose identify has not been revealed, are being held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), it said.

She received a phone call from her father in Iran early on Saturday urging her to resign. Voices of security agents could be heard in the background telling him what to say.

“I’ve told you a thousand times to resign. What other consequences do you expect? You have to resign,” he told her, according to Iran International.

It comes as seven Iranian men have been charged after two people were arrested during a protest outside the country's embassy on Friday.

The London-based Iran International aims to provide independent coverage of the country but its journalists have previously been targets of threats from the Iranian regime and its proxies.

Pouria Zeraati was stabbed in a London street. Photo: Pouria Zeraati

Pouria Zeraati, host of Iran International's Final Word, was stabbed in the leg outside his home in London in March last year.

Iran International said in a statement that while staff have faced “ongoing harassment, surveillance and intimidation over the years”, the “latest development crosses a new threshold”.

“The deliberate detention of a relative, coupled with the use of psychological torture, represents a cruel and calculated effort to break the will of our journalists by targeting their loved ones,” the channel said.

Spokesman Adam Baillie told The National: “Threats against us are unsurprising but this marks a profoundly worrying turning point in the level of threat.

“You can imagine what effect this has on my colleagues. Harassment of their families is nothing new but the ferocity and nature of the threats has increased, and this one today marks a further notch higher on how far the IRGC is prepared to go in intimidating Iranians abroad.”

Police parked outside Iran International's newsroom in west London. The National

Death threats sent to Iran International in early 2023 led to its west London studios being given round-the-clock protection from the Met Police. Some journalists were sent to the US and others told to work from home as concerns for their safety grew.

Later that year, the presenters Sima Sabet and Fardad Farahzad, who both lived in London, were told there was a plot to murder them in a knife attack at their homes.

The plot was foiled when the would-be killer hired by Tehran’s spies turned double agent, according to an investigation by ITN.

The IRGC is said to have offered $200,000 (£149,100) to a people smuggler to kill the journalists after an initial plot to plant a car bomb outside the studio was foiled due to heavy security.

Threats were made against presenters Fardad Farahzad and Sima Sabet. Photo: Iran International

Details of the plot emerged as an IT worker accused of carrying out “hostile reconnaissance” on Iran International was sentenced to three years and six months in jail for collecting information that could be used in a terrorist attack on the channel.

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, an Austrian citizen originally from Chechnya, flew from Vienna to London, then went straight to its headquarters, where he secretly filmed material on his phone to "identify vulnerabilities" in security that might be exploited.

Iran can also call on networks of criminals and even its own agents, smuggled into Europe as migrants, to carry out retaliatory attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets.

These include criminals networks, such as two based in Sweden run by Kurdish gangsters Rawa Majid and Ismail Abdo, that have been accused of carrying out attacks on Israeli targets.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Cricket World Cup League Two Teams Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets Fixtures Saturday January 11 - UAE v Oman Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

2019 Asian Cup final Japan v Qatar

Friday, 6pm

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer)

7.05pm: Meydan Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (Turf) 1,000m

Winner: Equilateral, Andrea Atzeni, Charles Hills

7.40pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (D) 2,200m

Winner: New Trails, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash

8.15pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Mnasek, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

8.50pm: Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: D’bai, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

9.25pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Summer Romance, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby

10pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Al Tariq, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eamana%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Farra%20and%20Ziad%20Aboujeb%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERegulator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDFSA%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinancial%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E85%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf-funded%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 2 Rashford 28', Martial 72' Watford 1 Doucoure 90'

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos