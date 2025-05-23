A woman walks with her dog along a dry section of the bed of the Baitings Reservoir in England after a prolonged period without rain, which resulted in water levels dropping last week. Reuters
A woman walks with her dog along a dry section of the bed of the Baitings Reservoir in England after a prolonged period without rain, which resulted in water levels dropping last week. Reuters

News

UK

As the UK experiences driest spring for more than a century, is climate change to blame?

Drought warnings after weeks with almost no rain joined by record sunshine in April

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

May 23, 2025