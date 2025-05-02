UK's Reform snatches by-election victory over Labour

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/12/24/nigel-farage-finds-elon-musks-ear-but-london-execs-are-wary/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/12/24/nigel-farage-finds-elon-musks-ear-but-london-execs-are-wary/">Nigel Farage</a>’s Reform UK has secured victory by six votes over Labour in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/01/uk-voters-head-to-polls-in-first-electoral-test-for-labour-since-taking-power/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/01/uk-voters-head-to-polls-in-first-electoral-test-for-labour-since-taking-power/">first by-election test</a> for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/">Keir Starmer</a> as Prime Minister. The narrow victory for new MP Sarah Pochin in Runcorn and Helsby saw Reform taking a constituency which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago. The result came as Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local contests, with Mr Farage claiming a “big moment” was taking place in politics. The by-election was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent. Amesbury won 53 per cent of the vote at the general election – and the defeat, along with Reform gains in other Labour heartlands, will cause unease in Downing Street. The result was declared after a full recount took place, with just four votes separating Reform and Labour after the first count. Mr Farage said: “For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England.” A Labour spokesman said: "Voters are still rightly furious with the state of the country after 14 years of failure and clearly expect the Government to move faster with the Plan for Change." A Conservative spokesperson said: "This result is a damning verdict on Keir Starmer’s leadership which has led to Labour losing a safe seat." More than 1,600 council seats were up for grabs across 23 local authorities while four regional mayors and two local mayors were being elected. Most results will be declared later on Friday. Reform UK could deal major blows to both Labour and the Conservatives in several areas while the Liberal Democrats and the Greens are also confident of success at the expense of the two biggest Westminster parties. Mr Starmer said after polls closed that voters faced a clear choice between Labour politicians “working together to bring change to Britain” or “chaos and division with parties who have no plan for change”. Labour Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves said the elections “were always going to be a challenge” for her party, because they were largely in areas “dominated by the Conservatives, often for decades”. She acknowledged voters “aren’t yet fully feeling the benefit” of changes brought in since Mr Starmer took office. Kemi Badenoch faces her first test as Tory leader as the party braced for a difficult set of results, with both Reform and the Lib Dems hopeful of stealing council seats last contested in 2021 at the height of Boris Johnson’s popularity with Conservative voters. Mr Farage said he wanted to “smash the two-party system”.