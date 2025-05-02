Nigel Farage leader of the Reform UK party. Local election results give his hard-right party power for the first time. AFP
Nigel Farage leader of the Reform UK party. Local election results give his hard-right party power for the first time. AFP

News

UK

Farage takes aim at 'fighting age' migrants after Reform breakthrough

Populist party secures by-election win and first mayor, with hundreds of council seats expected

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

May 02, 2025