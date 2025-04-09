An ancient Egyptian artefact passed through the hands of two smugglers before it was bought by the British Museum. Alamy
Revealed: British Museum bought Egyptian figurine connected to ‘dead dad’ smuggler

Scandal-plagued museum faces more embarrassment as New York court exposes tricks of antiquities trade

Tariq Tahir
April 09, 2025