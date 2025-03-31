BBC radio stations and podcasts to go dark for overseas listeners

Expats will no longer be able to tune in to many of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/uk-wide-appeal-for-gaza-launched-after-being-held-up-by-bbc-concerns/" target="_blank">BBC’s </a>radio stations after the broadcaster took the decision to limit access to its audio streaming services. In the coming weeks, the BBC Sounds streaming service – which includes access to all of the BBC’s radio stations, including Radio 4 and the World Service – will only be available to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK </a>listeners, cutting off those from overseas. Major stations such as Radio 4 and the World Service have already been made available on the BBC website and the BBC App, alongside a selection of podcasts – which the BBC said amounted to "thousands of hours" – as alternative access to the streaming service. The BBC puts advertising on its website for users outside the UK, and the change is intended to generate commercial income by shifting BBC Sounds listeners. It is expected to take place in the spring, although the BBC said it had not yet set a date. UK users who go on holiday outside of the UK will be able to use BBC Sounds for a short period of time. BBC content that is available on other platforms, such as Spotify, will still be available to users outside the UK. Listeners can still use virtual private networks to bypass the geo-blocking. Among the top VPN networks used to access the BBC’s video streaming service, iPlayer, are the subscription-based ProtonVPN, NordicVPN and ExpressVPN. The BBC said the changes would "offer better value for UK listeners". “BBC Studios recently launched a new listening experience outside the UK on <a href="http://bbc.com/" target="_blank">BBC.com</a> and the BBC app – which includes thousands of hours of podcasts, BBC Radio 4, and BBC World Service alongside the BBC's journalism and storytelling,” a spokeswoman said. "As part of this launch, later this year, the BBC will be making BBC Sounds available exclusively to UK audiences which will offer better value for UK listeners. It comes as the BBC scales back on its World Service, raising <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/14/bbcs-tim-davie-warns-cuts-to-world-service-has-left-a-gap-for-propaganda/" target="_blank">concerns </a>about the UK’s soft power overseas. The World Service’s foreign affairs flagship programme Hard Talk – which broadcast in-depth interviews with major political leaders – aired its last programme after nearly 20 years this month. Additional cuts to the station were made in February, including 130 jobs. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/05/23/scaling-back-bbc-arabic-a-big-mistake-for-british-soft-power-in-uae-experts-say/" target="_blank">BBC Arabic radio</a> was among 10 foreign language services to stop airing in 2023, as the broadcaster said it would invest more in its Arabic TV and digital services. The BBC's director general Tim Davie said last year that the decision to do so led to the loss of around 40 million listeners. Russian-backed news services began broadcasting in Lebanon on the BBC Arabic's old frequency, leading to acknowledgements that the service's closure may have been a mistake. Up until 2014, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk-government/" target="_blank">UK government</a> paid for the World Service. It then handed over most of the cost to the BBC. The UK’s Foreign Affairs Committee, which scrutinises government foreign affairs spending, feared the February cuts to the World Service would provide a vacuum for fake news actors to fill. “The uplift is just a sticking plaster. It is not the investment that is needed. What is more, I am worried that the announced cuts to overseas development aid may make matters worse,” said the committee’s chairperson Dame Emily Thornberry. Uma Kamaran, a member of the committee, said the closure of BBC Radio Arabic was one of the "starkest examples of the dangers of this retreat". “The closure of BBC Radio Arabic … resulted in the World Service’s former frequency being taken over by Russian state media – allowing the spread of disinformation and hostile propaganda, unchallenged and on an unparalleled scale," she said in February. In order to counter the threat of disinformation in conflict zones, the BBC said has set up emergency services for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/02/27/bbc-apologises-for-gaza-documentary-after-backlash/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan" target="_blank">Sudan </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine </a>at short notice, as well as a 24-hour radio feed of existing Arabic and English content going out in Damascus and the coastal regions of Syria. Shows including the Global News Podcast, The Global Story and Infinite Monkey Cage are among the 1,000 hours of podcasts that will still be available to overseas listeners on the BBC website and application. Expats told <i>The National </i>that they relied on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/08/14/bbc-sells-maida-vale-studios-to-hans-zimmer-backed-group/" target="_blank">BBC </a>Sounds for “high quality” programmes and “unbiased” global news. Nigel, a British listener in Turkey, was relieved to hear that Radio 4 and the World Service would still be available on the BBC website. He uses BBC Sounds on his phone to listen to both stations. Speaking to <i>The National </i>as large-scale protests against the jailing of Istanbul’s mayor have gripped the country, he said: “Having access to those two radio programmes gives me access to global news that isn’t filtered. I don’t trust the news agenda in Turkey and it’s a good way to get unbiased news from around the world.” Danielle, a listener in Dubai who loves to listen to the BBC programme Ghosts, feared she may no longer be able to access her favourite shows. “I was really disappointed to find that BBC Sounds podcasts will be blocked here. I listen to podcasts regularly and enjoy many BBC productions, which are always high quality. I would absolutely rather there be ads, than not have access to the podcasts at all,” she said. BBC presenter Kirsty Lang said the decision was “devastating for all our overseas listeners”. “BBC Radio is a vital lifeline to so many overseas listeners. I have no idea why they’re cutting it or why they can’t introduce a subscription for people living outside the UK,” she said.