HMS Somerset following Russian corvette Boikiy during a three-day operation monitoring the progress of a Russian task group. Royal Navy / PA
Weapons from Russia’s Syria base transported through English Channel

Russian navy escorted sanctioned cargo ship carrying military hardware from Syria, suspected of being bound for the front line in Ukraine

Paul Carey
March 05, 2025