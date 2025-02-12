Palestinian refugees have no specific route to apply for resettlement in Britain, which says it has no plans to introduce one. AFP
Palestinian refugees have no specific route to apply for resettlement in Britain, which says it has no plans to introduce one. AFP

Gaza family win right to live in UK under Ukraine scheme

Judges accused of creating system to allow Palestinian family to join brother in Britain

Tim Stickings
February 12, 2025