UK and Saudi Arabia launch world first graphene-enriched carbon fibre project

British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> will use visits to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> on Monday to drive investment into cities and regions across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a>. Mr Starmer is set to pursue closer ties with the countries to increase investment, deepen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence" target="_blank">defence</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security/" target="_blank">security</a> ties, and boost growth and new opportunities. The north of England will reap the immediate benefits from the closer co-operation with Graphene Innovation Manchester announcing on Monday the launch of the world’s first commercial production of graphene-enriched carbon fibre, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/11/13/saudi-arabia-replaces-neom-chief-executive-nadhmi-al-nasr/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia’s Neom</a> Giga-Project. The groundbreaking project progresses environmentally sustainable advanced materials and aims to generate £250 million ($318 million) of investment into a research and innovation centre in Greater Manchester, expected to create more than 1,000 skilled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jobs/" target="_blank">jobs</a> in the region. “I am in the Gulf forging closer ties and strengthening relationships that support our growth mission in every corner of the country," Mr Starmer said. “I am determined to ensure international diplomacy drives local results, whether that is discussing how we can support regeneration in the UK or supporting business deals that create jobs. My international agenda starts at home.” Further boosting the green-energy relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia, Oxford-based private equity fund Hycap is supporting Saudi Arabia’s plans to reach net zero emissions by 2060 by investing £785 million to develop hydrogen mobility clusters in Northern Ireland and across the UK, creating more than 1,000 jobs. The project will deliver hydrogen buses, trucks, critical components and other elements of hydrogen production and distribution, while removing more than 25 million tonnes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/transport/" target="_blank">transport</a>-related CO2 over the lifetime of the project. The UK and Saudi Arabia are also working together to establish a new Joint International Institute for Clean Hydrogen. The institute will be backed by a consortium of Saudi and British universities, including a leading role for Newcastle University, and develop expertise and skills in clean <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/energy/" target="_blank">energy</a>. “Today’s agreements show how the UK is working with countries in the Gulf and elsewhere around the world to bring investment and jobs to Britain," Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said. “Clean energy can be the source of the jobs of the future and these new investments and partnerships will deliver new jobs in new industries, boosting our country’s energy independence and our economic growth. “This is the government’s Plan for Change in action, to make us a clean energy superpower and deliver a decade of renewal." This month, UK cleantech leader Carbon Clean signed a collaboration with Saudi company Aramco to collaborate on innovative modular carbon-capture technology, aiming to create 2,000 UK jobs. UK based Sustainable Cement Company, Next Generation SCM and Saudi-based City Cement Company have also linked up to produce 2.5 million tonnes a year of sustainable cement and concrete materials. The pioneering process is expected to drive £200 million of investment over the next five years and create more than 200 jobs in Saudi Arabia and the UK. Greater Manchester is also benefitting from significant Saudi investment in housing, with International Investment Gate injecting £41 million into the regeneration of Brunswick Mill in Stockport, creating 277 flats and 24 commercial outlets.