Taylor Swift fans in Vienna. Three teenagers, all groomed on the internet, were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack at a Swift concert in Austria, in August. AP
Taylor Swift fans in Vienna. Three teenagers, all groomed on the internet, were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack at a Swift concert in Austria, in August. AP

News

UK

'Five eyes' powers warn of 'globalised extremism' after children radicalised online

Intelligence-sharing countries publish report asking parents to challenge social media content

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

December 06, 2024