Soldiers of 1st Battalion London Guards take part in a training exercise on Hankley Common, Farnham, southern England. Getty Images
Soldiers of 1st Battalion London Guards take part in a training exercise on Hankley Common, Farnham, southern England. Getty Images

News

UK

When the ammunition runs out: War games test how UK would cope in major conflict

Head of the army has warned Britain should prepare to fight a major war in three years

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

December 03, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London