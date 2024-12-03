When the ammunition runs out: War games test how UK would cope in major conflict

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a>’s Ministry of Defence is staging a war game to test how the country’s supplies of ammunition and equipment would hold up during a conflict, as it encourages soldiers to enter a “warfighting mindset”. The week-long exercise, at the Defence Academy in Oxfordshire, will involve defence company representatives for the first time to simulate Britain's ability to fight a major war. The head of the army, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/08/16/special-forces-soldier-who-led-fight-against-isis-in-syria-to-become-head-of-british-army/" target="_blank">General Sir Roland Walker</a>, recently warned that the country needs to prepare for that scenario within three years. As part of the preparations, soldiers have been asked to start donating blood regularly to ensure the military has enough supplies for a war, following an exercise in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany </a>that analysed blood stock levels to determine their impact on treatment. In an email explaining the decision, the military encouraged troops to enter a “warfighting mindset”. “Based on warfighting projections and the need to maintain NHS outputs concurrently, anyone requiring more than two pints of blood would be triaged as untreatable due to sustainment stock levels available,” it said. The military’s games this week involve “real-time, wartime scenarios” that will put supply chains under stress to test the UK’s readiness for war, focusing on artillery weapons and drones. In 2021, the army ran out of ammunition before the completion of a 10-day war game exercise, according to the former head of the US Army in Europe, Lt Gen Ben Hodges. Defence Secretary John Healey told the London Defence Conference on Monday that the UK is staging its war games with “key industry players” to ensure they understand decisions that will be required of government “in order to be able to sustain our war fighters on the front line when supply chains are disrupted, or when we may be faced with extended conflict”. Participating companies include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2024/02/21/bae-systems-earnings-soar-amid-rising-global-tensions/" target="_blank">BAE Systems</a> and Lockheed Martin. “In the face of rising global threats, we need public and private together, investors, industry innovators, and my message is this, invest in defence and send a strong signal to Putin and other adversaries that would do us harm,” Mr Healey said. In January, Gen Walker's predecessor, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/06/27/british-army-chief-believes-uk-troops-must-be-prepared-to-fight-russia/" target="_blank">Gen Sir Patrick Sanders</a> warned that Britain might need to train and equip a citizen army to fight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia </a>in a future war. Any preparation for any conflict would need to be a “whole-of-nation undertaking”, he said, adding that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/01/25/conscription-citizen-army-russia-war/" target="_blank">citizens should be trained</a> and equipped to be in a state of readiness. He said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/06/26/british-military-equipment-outdated-as-russia-brings-in-new-technologies/" target="_blank">the army</a> would not be big enough to fight an all-out war with Russia even if it had 120,000 fully trained soldiers. The UK army is predicted to number just 72,500 soldiers by 2025.