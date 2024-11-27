Honey badger and beluga on shortlist for Wildlife Photographer of the Year people's choice award

The public are being urged to vote for their favourite nature image from an "exceptional" shortlist for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year people's choice award. A determined honey badger trying to catch a spiky meal, a beluga doing a spot of exfoliating, an Indian wolf pack pausing in play and an image of a cheetah cub waiting to be sold at a market, are among the 25 images shortlisted for the public vote. They have been selected from the 59,228 entries to this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, in addition to the contest's 100 winning images announced in October by the Natural History Museum, London, and an international judging panel. "The people's choice award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world," said Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum. "As always, this year's selection of images for the competition's 60th anniversary is truly exceptional, and we can't wait to see which one will be chosen as the public's favourite." Voting is open until January 29, with the winning image and four runners-up announced in February and displayed online.