Refugees stuck on Diego Garcia island told they can come to UK

Scores of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/01/rwanda-asylum-plan-refugees/" target="_blank"> asylum seekers from Sri Lanka </a>who have been stuck on Diego Garcia for the past three years are being given the chance to come to the UK, <i>The National </i>has been told. The group includes eight who were taken to Rwanda for medical treatment. One of them has revealed they have been told they can travel to Britain, subject to entry clearance. Last week, <i>The National</i> told how Priya, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, and her father were among a group of 89 Tamils who set off on a rickety fishing boat filled with desperate asylum-seeking families heading from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/canada/" target="_blank">Canada</a>. The 24 year old said: “I feel relieved.” She told <i>The National </i>she was looking forward to “a peaceful life” and “sleep, freedom, independent life” after eventually leaving the Rwandan capital, Kigali. A UK official told her a flight would be arranged to take her to the UK as soon as possible. They will have to first apply for entry clearance. The official stressed the deal was for those currently on Diego Garcia, and not family members who may subsequently arrive. <i>The National</i> reported how the UK government was concerned that the British island in the Indian Ocean could become a backdoor entry point to Britain if it accepted the asylum seekers. The UK says anyone coming to Diego Garcia will be transferred to the South Atlantic island of St Helena. The only exceptions will be three people currently being held in prison on British Indian Ocean Territory or any family members who arrive on Diego Garcia from now on. In total 61 people, including 16 children, will be allowed to stay in the UK for a short period of time which officials say will allow them consider what to do next. The Tamils were picked up by the Royal Navy on their 11th day at sea when drinking water had run out, the boat was damaged and the passengers had come to realise the crew were not trained sailors. The group have been living in squalid conditions in a camp on Diego, a UK-run territory that is leased to the US, whose military operate a large and strategically important base on the island. The asylum seekers live in a 100m by 140m area near the base. Priya said they were put into nine tents at first, with about 15 people living in each. The sense of hopelessness felt by the Tamils has resulted in recurrent attempts at suicide, and cases of self-harm by more than 20 people, including Priya. “Diego Garcia is a hell island,” one asylum seeker said. "We think that death is better than living like this situation on Diego Garcia." Many of those who set out from India's southern Tamil Nadu state in September 2021 had sold their valuables, including wedding rings, to pay for the journey. It was organised by fellow Tamils, not people smugglers. The boat was bought by four members of the community and they sourced water and diesel for the journey. They found a crew for the ship, but they were not professional sailors or had little experience of navigating the high seas. The UK government has been approached for comment.