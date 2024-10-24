A young boy among a group of migrants at the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being rescued from a small boat in the English Channel. PA
A young boy among a group of migrants at the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being rescued from a small boat in the English Channel. PA

News

UK

Huge surge in refugee children as young as 14 treated as adults by UK

Child asylum seekers can end up having to share accommodation with adults, leaving them traumatised, campaigners say

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

October 24, 2024