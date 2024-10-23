A lawyer for Donald Trump has asked US election officials to investigate alleged meddling in the race for the White House by Britain's Labour Party. Bloomberg
UK-Trump row intensifies as Labour denies 'interfering' in US election

Trump team files complaint about Labour volunteers campaigning for Kamala Harris

Tim Stickings
October 23, 2024