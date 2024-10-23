Flights grounded as 'suspicious vehicle' shuts Birmingham Airport

Birmingham <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/airports/" target="_blank">Airport </a>in central England has been evacuated as a precautionary measure following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/travel-news/" target="_blank">report </a>of a suspicious vehicle, police said on Wednesday. Travellers had to leave the terminal and passengers remain on aircraft, while motorists were turned away and rail services cancelled, said officials. A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle.” Police said on X that they were “currently dealing with an continuing incident on-site … airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.” Birmingham Airport, about 21km east of Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city, said separately on X that it had suspended operations. Operations were returning to normal by about 3.30pm, an airport official said. An Emirates flight to Dubai was scheduled to take off at 2.35pm and was still listed as “final call” at 3.10pm. Flights to Qatar and Turkey were also scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Birmingham Airport is the UK's seventh-busiest hub with flights to destinations including Egypt, Dublin, Amsterdam, Palma and Tenerife. It is used by airlines including easyJet, Ryanair TUI Airways and Jet2.com. Passengers with luggage left the airport on foot, with some of them being taken to the nearby National Exhibition Centre. Travellers with flights this afternoon were told to contact their airline and check for delays. Passengers on social media described being struck on the tarmac and not allowed to disembark. “Sat on a plane in the airport – been here an hour already,” one user said. Another said: “My mum is stuck on a plane on the runway in Birmingham on return from Spain. No one is allowed off plane.” West Midlands Fire Service has officers at the airport who are “working closely with police, ambulance and airport staff”. Bus services are unable to stop at terminals or the international station, National Express West Midlands said.