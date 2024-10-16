Prime Minister Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions. He has suggested that two far-right Israeli ministers might be sanctioned. PA
Prime Minister Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions. He has suggested that two far-right Israeli ministers might be sanctioned. PA

News

UK

UK moves closer to sanctions on Israeli ministers

Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicates that action against two hard-right politicians is being considered

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding
Westminster

October 16, 2024