Palestinian children queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Palestinian children queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters

News

UK

UK launches appeal to raise funds for Middle East humanitarian aid

Millions in the region urgently require food, shelter and medical care after fleeing their homes

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 16, 2024