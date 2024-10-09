Gaza lecturer reunited with family in UK 'worried for relatives' everytime she goes online

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> When the conflict in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/wounded-left-to-die-as-israeli-forces-blockade-gaza-hospital-witnesses-say/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> began in October last year, Amani Ahmed had just left her family to study in the UK and expected it to be over in a matter of months. The lecturer believed she would return to her young family shortly, when she left the Palestinian enclave. But as the war escalated and their home was bombed, it was thanks to the work of a non-profit, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/09/21/record-number-of-academics-rescued-from-conflict-countries-to-work-at-uk-universities/" target="_blank">Council for At-Risk Academics (Cara)</a>, that the family were rescued and reunited with her in the UK. Ms Ahmed is now one of 15 academics being supported by Cara, which rescues academics at risk from persecution, violence and conflict and finds placements for them at UK universities. Since October 2023, Cara has received over 120 applications for help from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinians</a>. Mother-of-four Ms Ahmed, who was head of the International Relations department at the Islamic University of Gaza, is studying for a PhD at the University of Edinburgh. As phone signals to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>often went down, she had to wait anxiously for news of her children and hope for their safety as air strikes damaged the family’s home in central Gaza. “When I left on October 2, 2023, to continue my studies after spending summer and annual leaves in Gaza with the family and my children, I thought I would be back in one month, and I left most of my belongings at home,” she told <i>The National</i>. “I did not expect a war or any escalation to happen; the context seemed to me to be stable, otherwise I would not have left my family. Previously, I had experienced wars, which were terrifying, but it was not at the same level of destruction and killing as it is in the current war. “The bombings were very heavy near my home, it caused destruction of the windows and the glass was [scattered] everywhere while my family was inside. My husband had to take my children in the middle of the night, and under the heavy bombing and air strikes, to a friend’s house nearby as they were panicking. “Everyone sees on social media what's happening in Gaza, with people losing limbs and out on the streets after their homes have been destroyed. Every time we go online, we worry that this might be a relative or a friend.” The charity helped support the rescue of her four children, one of whom is a newborn, and her partner as her scholarship did not cover the visa costs of family members, leaving them trapped in Gaza. They have now joined her in Scotland. She is one of two academics who have been rescued and placed at leading universities by Cara and 13 more Gaza academics are presently on their way to safety in the UK. The second academic, who has not been identified, was previously working as a faculty dean at Gaza University and was evacuated with his family in November 2023. With Cara’s help, he escaped and was placed at Cambridge University, where he is now completing a visiting fellowship. “The devastation wasn’t something I watched from afar – it was something I lived through every single day until my escape. It hit me really hard,” he said. Palestinians represent the highest number of academics in need of urgent assistance in 2024, according to the<b> </b>charity. Since the war began, the UN has estimated that 80 per cent of schools and universities in Gaza have been destroyed. The Education Ministry in Gaza says at least 105 Palestinian academics have been killed. Cara is now actively supporting the rescue of 13 more Palestinian fellows, who will soon arrive in the UK and start placements at the University of York, University of Glasgow, University of Newcastle, University of Durham and University of Leeds. One academic, who is shortly due to start a placement at the University of York, was working at the University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza when the conflict began and was forced to relocate several times with his family. He escaped via the Rafah border crossing between Palestine and Egypt, from where Cara helped him attain a working Visa, a placement and helped to fund and relocate his family of six. Cara said frequent communication blackouts and closed border crossings are creating exceptionally challenging conditions for the charity to operate in, meaning requests for help far outweigh those that can be safely rescued. Two returned to Gaza shortly before the outbreak of the war, one of whom has since been killed and the other describes life as a struggle. “We are still alive in a horrible situation moving from place to place,” the survivor said, speaking anonymously. “We are sleeping on the sand near the sea with little food, water, and power under continuous fire attacks. We still do hope for peace.” Operating for nearly a century, Cara supports scholars fleeing violence, repression and threats to intellectual and individual freedom, and facilitates their escape, often along with their families, using its extensive network of contacts to navigate security, logistical, geographical, travel and visa challenges. The charity then helps the scholars find top academic placements around the UK, putting together a package of funding support and practical arrangements, including visas sponsored by the host universities, to enable them to continue their work in the UK safely. In the past three academic years, Cara has<b> </b>reported a 400 per cent increase in demand, compared to the previous three academic years. It is the highest level the charity has recorded since its foundation in the 1930s. Palestinian academics represent the highest number in need of urgent assistance in 2024. Stephen Wordsworth, executive director of Cara, said the charity is in urgent need of funding to continue its work. “We are at a pivotal moment in our charity’s history. The desperate pleas for help from scholars facing persecution and danger – in Gaza and around the world – have surged to levels not seen since our foundation nearly a century ago,” he said. “Despite relocating more threatened academics than at any time in our history – thanks to the generous support of our university partners – the sheer number of academics now at risk poses a major challenge. “To meet this challenge and continue this vital work, we must secure additional funding. With greater support, we would be able to give even more scholars the chance to rebuild their lives and importantly, their shattered societies, when it is safe for them to return.”