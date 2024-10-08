Family fear for mother refused permission to board British evacuation flight from Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The family of a woman who was refused permission to board a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">British</a> evacuation flight out of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> have appealed for help to arrange her exit from the country to join her children in the UK. Lebanese citizen Nadia Ayoub McCulloch, 51, was turned away at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport while trying to board the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/03/european-countries-scramble-to-offer-citizens-flights-from-lebanon/" target="_blank"> flight</a> with her two British children, Thomas, 19, and Rebecca, 16, last week. Her children were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/01/relief-and-fear-as-people-in-lebanon-manage-to-flee-to-london/" target="_blank">allowed to leave</a>, but Ms McCulloch, who has been married to a Scot for 20 years, was turned away because she does not have a UK passport or visa. Her husband, William McCulloch, 62, said the couple were evacuated with their son by the UK during the 2006 Lebanon war and had “no problem whatsoever”. “But this time, I just … I don't understand it,” he said. “We paid for the three seats, she went to the airport, and she was told that she can't get on the flight because she didn't have a visa.” He said she may have been warned before she left home, but she thought she would try to leave with her children. The family said Ms McCulloch was denied a visa for the UK in 2022. The family has been told that Ms McCulloch can apply for a visa, but there is no guarantee she will be given one, and no guarantee of how long that process may take. Over the weekend, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said more than 430 British nationals had been evacuated from Lebanon via four flights. "Due to reduced demand, no further flights are scheduled, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely," it said. Mr McCulloch, who works with the humanitarian organisation Norwegian People's Aid, is currently working to clear unexploded ordnance in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a>. He plans to travel back to Beirut on October 18 to join his wife and hopes to leave the country with her. “I have no problems going back into Beirut – if something happens, something happens, but 100 per cent I'm going back to my wife,” he said. Mr McCulloch’s sister, Debbie, told Scottish newspaper <i>The Courier</i> that the children are struggling without their mother. “We’re just a bit anxious. My niece and nephew were flown to Birmingham and my other niece and nephew, Kirsten and David, had to travel down to Birmingham to bring them up,” she said. “They were out for a meal last night and my niece Rebecca broke down because she’s missing her mum. She’s very close to her and it’s just a worrying situation. Nadia’s never been worried because she’s grown up with war in Beirut so she’s used to it. But this time I could tell she was worried and that’s what worried me.” She added: “Nadia is a very special human being. We need to get her out of there.” The FCDO has said: “FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon. “If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available.” The FCDO said it does not comment on individual cases.