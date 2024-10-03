British group formed for Afghanistan veterans and local staff

A serving lieutenant colonel and a recently retired former staff sergeant in the British <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/army/" target="_blank">Army</a> have established an organisation to provide support to personnel who served in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a>. About 150,000 served in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/03/30/afghans-who-helped-uk-forces-to-be-housed-in-welsh-military-camp/" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a> during the 20-year conflict – the largest number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> armed forces personnel since the end of the Second World War. Combat operations in the country ended a decade ago, with the 10th anniversary of that moment approaching soon. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> Afghanistan Veterans Community will be the largest military association in the country, as everyone who served will become automatic members, and the first to be formed since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/03/29/us-senate-passes-repeal-of-authorisations-used-for-gulf-and-iraq-wars/" target="_blank">Gulf War</a>. The inspiration for the community came from a meeting at a social event during the time of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/05/02/british-failures-in-afghanistan-evacuation-probably-cost-lives-tribunal-hears/" target="_blank">Operation Pitting</a>, where Lt Col Matthew Mallett and Invictus Games athlete Jonny Ball shared their thoughts and feelings associated with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/31/thousands-of-afghans-secretly-flown-to-new-lives-on-military-bases-in-uk/" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a> and how it was distinct from other stations. Lt Col Mallett said the association would "seek to establish a charitable community for the 150,000 UK Afghan veterans who served in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/11/08/britain-to-host-nearly-3000-afghans-expelled-from-pakistan-before-end-of-year/" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a> over the course of the 20-year campaign". "The fact we have two Chelsea pensioners that are Afghan veterans is signalling quite clearly that this next generation of veterans is coming through," he told BFBS Forces News. Mr Ball, who was until recently a staff sergeant in the Intelligence Corps, told th same news service: "There are a bit of a mix of narratives in the community. "It ranges from a sense of shame in the way in which we withdrew – completely out of the control of the Afghan veterans themselves – to a sense of pride in the amazing work we did out there during our time. "I, for one, am very proud of rebuilding a school in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/05/18/afghan-engineer-who-worked-for-british-embassy-wins-bid-to-have-move-to-uk-reconsidered/" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a> and furthering the opportunities and life chances of ordinary Afghan children. "It might surprise people to see another rank like myself, recently discharged from the Army Reserve, and a lieutenant colonel in the regular army that are mates. But we are mates. We're brothers. We have that shared experience of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/09/21/hundreds-of-afghans-who-helped-british-forces-wait-months-to-be-relocated/" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a>." The group has already formed partnerships with major organisations such as the Royal British Legion and the National Memorial Arboretum. Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, a former chief of the general staff, has accepted an invitation to become the association's patron.