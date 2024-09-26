Oxford launches scholarship scheme for graduates displaced by Israel-Gaza war

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/06/04/imperial-college-rises-as-oxford-and-cambridge-lose-top-uk-spot-on-global-list/" target="_blank">The University of Oxford </a>has introduced a graduate scholarship programme for students displaced by the Israel-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> war. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestine</a> Crisis Scholarship Scheme covers course fees, a grant for living costs and additional support towards arrival costs for all one-year full-time or two-year part-time master’s courses. Oxford was awarded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/irish-sanctuary-university-launches-refugee-scholarship-scheme-1.696679" target="_blank">University of Sanctuary </a>status in 2023 in recognition of its commitment to being a safe place for people around the world who have been forcibly displaced. “These scholarships will enable talented students affected by conflict and crisis in Gaza and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/israel-warns-lebanese-citizens-to-leave-hezbollah-sites-amid-air-assault/" target="_blank">West Bank</a> to study in Oxford,” said Prof Alex Betts, local and global engagement officer at the university. “As a University of Sanctuary, we have greatly expanded the range of scholarships available to refugees and displaced people from around the world. “It’s important that, alongside this, the university is able to respond to the needs that arise from crisis situations that undermine people’s access to higher education within their own countries and regions. The scheme represents an important part of our wider efforts to contribute to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/03/01/gaza-israel-universities-war/" target="_blank">rebuilding of higher education in Gaza</a>.” The university has also made services and resources in the university's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/bound-together-by-books-1.503223" target="_blank">Bodleian Libraries</a> available online to students and scholars in, or displaced from, Palestinian universities. The portal, which is available in Arabic and English, allows users to search most of the university’s libraries, research papers and theses, as well as a range of other documents. Richard Ovenden, librarian of the Bodleian and head of gardens, libraries and museums at the university, said: “We wanted to provide support that utilised the libraries' strengths and resources, to make a significant difference to those facing challenges in higher education. Over the last few weeks we have been running a trial release, testing demand for the portal and how it will best work in practice, to ensure it is as accessible as possible to those who need it. We are pleased to be rolling out the service to scholars and students in need.” The university has also renewed its long-standing commitment to Council for At-Risk Academics<a href="https://www.cara.ngo/what-we-do/caras-fellowship-programme"> </a>(Cara) Fellowships and has increased its subscription to support its operations, including further funding for fellowships this year. Last week, the charity said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/21/gaza-academics-boost-numbers-seeking-refuge-in-the-uk/" target="_blank">it had received an unprecedented number of pleas for help</a>, with almost half of applications (44 per cent) in the past six months coming from Palestinians. The university established its Refugee Studies Centre in 1982 to undertake research, teaching and outreach relating to all aspects of forced displacement. Earlier this week, a report by academics working in partnership with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/19/progressive-us-politicians-push-to-fund-unrwa-but-face-major-opposition/" target="_blank">UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East</a>, found that children living in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank"> </a>Gaza could lose half a decade of learning due to Israel’s war. If hostilities are halted imminently, pupils would lose two years of education. But that could increase to five years if fighting continues as long as 2026. Almost all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/22/war-prevents-39000-gaza-students-from-sitting-school-leaving-exam/" target="_blank">school buildings in Gaza</a>, estimated to be about 90 per cent, have also been either entirely or partially destroyed as a result of Israeli strikes, according to the UN. All 19 of the enclave’s universities have also been damaged, with around 80 per cent of buildings destroyed.