Injured Palestinian student Fares Al Farra, 19, in the rubble of his home after an Israeli strike on Khan Younis in southern Gaza. AFP
Injured Palestinian student Fares Al Farra, 19, in the rubble of his home after an Israeli strike on Khan Younis in southern Gaza. AFP

News

UK

Oxford launches scholarship scheme for graduates displaced by Israel-Gaza war

Palestine Crisis Scholarship Scheme covers course fees, a grant for living costs and additional support towards arrival costs

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 26, 2024