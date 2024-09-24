Starmer urges all sides to 'step back from the brink' of starting Middle East war

All sides in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> conflict need to “step back from the brink” of all-out war, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain’s </a>Prime Minister told his party conference on Tuesday. In an honest and robust keynote speech to the Labour Party conference, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> also has a message for the public: that while there might be painful economic decisions ahead, the quicker they are made the sooner the country will prosper. He also pledged that unlike the years of chaos and apparent self-interest during the last decade of Conservative rule, his government would “put country first, party second”. Three months into his leadership Mr Starmer ensured his hour-long speech set a course for Britain over the next five years of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/23/labour-party-conference-opens-with-message-that-change-is-possible/" target="_blank"> Labour government</a>. But he was careful to paint a more hopeful picture for the future after months of warnings of doom in which the mantra was that things would “get worse before they better”. With the threat of a bloody conflict spreading from the Israel-Gaza war into Lebanon and beyond, Mr Starmer said the moment demanded “a decisive government prepared to face the future” in the Middle East. “I call for all parties to step back from the brink,” he said, and called for “restraint and de-escalation” at the Israel-Lebanon border. He reaffirmed the need for a two-state solution that recognises a Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel. Making the speech on Tuesday before departing for the UN General Assembly in New York, he told a packed audience at the Labour conference in Liverpool that “strength in this dangerous world depends upon strength at home”. Mr Starmer still did not shy away from being honest about potential tax rises and department cuts, saying “I understand that decisions will be unpopular”. He outlined what some of these might be. If people wanted cheaper electricity, they would have to accept more overland pylons. If they wanted to tackle migration seriously, the country would have to “grant some people asylum”. If they wanted a crackdown on crime, they would have to accept prisons built near their homes. But Britain also needs a proper plan, which would demand difficult decisions. “If we take tough long-term decisions now … the light at the end of the tunnel, we will get there much more quickly,” he said. In reference to the anti-immigration riots that gripped Britain over the summer, Mr Starmer, 62, said: “I will never let a minority of violent, racist thugs terrorise our communities”, in remarks that drew the most applause of the afternoon. He then condemned those “who targeted mosques”, attempted to “burn refugees” and made Nazi salutes at Britain’s war memorial in London. “And told people with different coloured skin, people who contribute here, who grew up here, that they should ‘go home’.” “We debate our differences. We do not settle them with violent thuggery and that racism is vile,” he said to another standing ovation. He also accepted the widespread concerns among pensioners of the cut to their £300 ($400) winter fuel allowance but, in reference to the previous Tory government, he vowed that the country could never take the risk again of not funding its policies. The speech was a far cry from the chaos and dissembling of the Conservative Party under former prime minister Boris Johnson, said Alan Quinn, a Labour councillor from Manchester. “If you vote in a clown, then expect to get a circus and that’s what we got in Johnson,” he told <i>The National. </i>“The country now needs stability that Keir talks about because our public services are a disaster. It also feels like the grown-ups are back in the room instead of a bunch of incompetents. Keir was being honest with people and I know how bad it is at local level.” Dawn Reed, a teacher, described the speech as restoring a “sense of happiness” after the gloom of Labour’s first few months in office. “It’s a rebuilding, a rebirth of the country,” she said. “The gloom has been depressing but he [Mr Starmer] has overcome that. He was honest, too, in that we will have to suffer pain before things get better.” Matthew Torbitt, a Labour member and political commentator, described it as resembling a “postwar speech” in which the Prime Minister promised to rebuild Britain “brick by brick”. On Mr Starmer’s call for a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in the Israel-Gaza conflict, Mr Torbitt said the Prime Minister was “doing whatever he can” to help bring peace to the region.