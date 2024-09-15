Columnists quit Jewish Chronicle in article fabrication row

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F08%2F21%2Flive-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C00da4a7c0ade4a7226bc08dcc1ab0e75%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638598187659189920%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=mDRdd6uxowTbULNlXrKkKueHtEVXA26M1SJUZRVa%2BIs%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A row over reported fabricated stories on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>-Gaza war have led to the resignations of four columnists at the London-based <i>Jewish Chronicle</i>, the world's oldest Jewish newspaper. David Aaronovitch, David Baddiel, Jonathan Freedland and Hadley Freeman have all quit in recent days after the newspaper said it conducted a "thorough investigation" into one of its freelance journalists, Elon Perry, "after allegations were made about aspects of his record". Perry describes himself online as having been "a commando in the Israeli army, taking part in numerous operations in pursuing terrorists in Gaza, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank" target="_blank">West Bank</a>, and in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>", with experience as a lecturer and a journalist. In one story, he claimed a document showed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/israel-offers-hamas-leader-sinwar-safe-passage-on-condition-all-gaza-hostages-are-freed/" target="_blank">Yahya Sinwar</a> was planning to smuggle himself and some surviving Israeli hostages out of Gaza and to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran</a>, through the Salah Al Din (Philadelphi) corridor. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> had spoken about similar themes to justify the Israel military's presence in the Salah Al Din corridor. Israeli media followed up the story and Mr Netanyahu's shared it. <i>The Times of Israel</i> subsequently quoted the Israeli army as saying it had no knowledge of such a document existing. The newspaper gave an apology to its readers on Friday. "While we understand he did serve in the [military], we were not satisfied with some of his claims," the <i>Jewish Chronicle</i> said. "We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr Perry." The BBC reported that Perry said the newspaper had "made a huge mistake with its statement". He said he could not reveal his source to editors at the<i> Jewish Chronicle</i> and described a "witch-hunt against me caused by jealousy". Freedland, who has written for the newspaper since 1998, said the paper had shown only the "thinnest form of contrition". He said in a post on X that he is deeply attached the newspaper and that his late father had also written for it. "That bond partly explains why I've stuck with it even as it departed from the traditions that built its reputation as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper," he said in the post. "Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgments political rather than journalistic." Aaronovitch replied to the post saying he had also resigned from the newspaper, with Freeman saying recent events had made it impossible for her to stay. On Sunday,<i> Jewish Chronicle</i> editor Jake Wallis Simons said he understood "why some columnists have decided to step back from the paper". "I am grateful for their contributions and hope that, in time, some of them will feel able to return," he wrote on X. "I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made and I will take equal responsibility for the task of making sure nothing like this can happen again." "It’s every newspaper editor’s worst nightmare to be deceived by a journalist," Mr Wallis Simons said. "Readers can be assured that stronger internal procedures are being implemented."