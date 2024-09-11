UK scraps visa-free travel for Jordanian nationals due to 'abuse' of system

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">The UK</a> has scrapped a visa-free travel scheme for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan" target="_blank">Jordanian</a> visitors due to breaches of visitor rules. British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, which allows visitors to enter the UK multiple times over a two-year period for fee of £10, would no longer be available to Jordanian nationals due to the misuse of the procedure, namely an increase of asylum claims at the border. The scheme was launched in October last year, and initially only applied to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>, but opened up to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan" target="_blank">Jordan </a>in February. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east" target="_blank">Middle Eastern</a> states <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/03/09/gulf-visitors-to-uk-to-get-first-access-to-eta-digital-travel/" target="_blank">were chosen to pilot the scheme </a>because they represent the highest number of returning tourists, with tracking data showing that three quarters of all holiday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/02/01/dubai-billboards-to-showcase-britain-to-promote-new-visa-free-travel-scheme/" target="_blank">visitors from the UAE </a>make repeat visits to Britain. But on Tuesday it was announced that Jordanians are no longer able to access the system, which is being expanded to other nationalities from November. Authorities said they registered an increase in the number of Jordanians travelling to the UK to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/28/hundreds-of-asylum-seeker-children-in-uk-wrongly-deemed-to-be-adults/" target="_blank">claim asylum</a>, with refusals at the border rocketing from<b> </b>22 in the first quarter of this year, to 463 in the three months to June. The number of asylum claims made by Jordanian nationals also rose steeply, from 17 in the final quarter of 2023 to 77 in the first quarter of 2024, and 261 in the three months to June. "We are taking this action due to an increase in the number of Jordanian nationals travelling to the UK for purposes other than what is permitted under visitor rules since the visa requirement was lifted in February 2024," Ms Cooper told the House of Commons. "This has included a significant and sustained increase in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/05/02/labour-set-to-give-100000-in-limbo-migrants-the-chance-to-claim-asylum-in-uk/" target="_blank">asylum claims</a>, and high rates of refusals at the border due to people travelling without the intention of visiting for a permitted purpose." This has "added significantly to operational pressures at the border", Ms Cooper wrote. She added that the decision to introduce a visa requirement was taken "solely for migration and border security reasons", and the UK's relationship with Jordan "remains a strong and friendly one". A four-week transition period has been introduced for travellers who already hold an ETA and have confirmed trips. But any bookings arranged after 3pm on October 8 will require a visa instead. A manager at one of Jordan’s largest travel agencies told<i> The National </i>the electronic visa had spurred significant demand for travel to Britain - and abuse of the system - which coincided with new flights by state-owned Royal Jordanian to Stansted and Manchester in March. "Demand rose but the visa was widely abused," said the manager, who did not want to be named. "Many Jordanians obtained it relatively easily and simply stayed in Britain," she added. The ETA scheme will be expanded for all other nationals, except Europeans, in November and be required for entry from January 8, 2025. The programme will be extended to European nationals in March 2025, and be a travel requirement for them from April 2, 2025. Ms Cooper wrote: "Once fully rolled out, the ETA scheme will close the current gap in advance permissions and mean that for the first time, we will have a comprehensive understanding of those travelling to the UK." Other changes include the introduction of a VIP Delegate Visa for state and ministerial delegations and a Diplomatic Visa. Bereaved partners of Gurkhas and Hong Kong military unit veterans discharged before 1 July 1997, are also permitted to benefit from a fee waiver if they are destitute. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2024/02/01/gulf-travellers-expect-eta-rules-to-spark-surge-in-repeat-visitors-to-uk/" target="_blank">ETAs </a>are digitally linked to a traveller's passport. The scheme is cheaper, faster and easier to apply for than the long-standing Electronic Visa Waiver, which allowed visitors from the Gulf to stay in Britain for up to six months for tourism, business, study or medical treatment. Under the system, travellers can make unlimited visits to Britain over two years, or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever comes first. Not universally, no. Heathrow airport <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/12/eta-charge-for-middle-east-travellers-devastating-for-heathrow-competitiveness/" target="_blank">recently blamed the ETA scheme for a 90,000-drop</a> in transfer passenger numbers on routes included in the system since it was launched. It described the programme as "devastating for our hub competitiveness" and urged the government to review the inclusion of airside transit passengers. The hub pointed to a decline in the number of Qatari transfer travellers, with 19,000 fewer transit passengers travelling from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2024/02/12/heathrow-warns-tourist-tax-has-grounded-growth/" target="_blank">Gulf state to Heathrow</a> in its first four months of operation. The government argues <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/03/09/gulf-visitors-to-uk-to-get-first-access-to-eta-digital-travel/" target="_blank">the ETA scheme</a> enhances British border security by increasing officials’ knowledge about those looking to visit the UK and preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat, saying the robust security checks help prevent "abuse of our immigration system".