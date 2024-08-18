British diplomat quits over war crimes fears amid arms sales to Israel

A diplomat working at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">British</a> Foreign Office has resigned from his position over fears that the department “may be complicit in war crimes” for continuing to allow <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/13/us-approves-20bn-weapons-package-for-israel/" target="_blank">arms sales to Israel</a>. A second secretary at the British embassy in Ireland, Mark Smith wrote in his letter of resignation that members of the Israeli government and military have expressed “open genocidal intent”. He said the Foreign Office had “disregarded” his concerns on the illegality of continued arms sales and that he found it “deeply troubling”. “It is with sadness that I resign after a long career in the diplomatic service, however I can no longer carry out my duties in the knowledge that this department may be complicit in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/12/eus-borrell-calls-for-israeli-ministers-to-face-sanctions-over-incitement-to-war-crimes/" target="_blank">war crimes</a>,” Mr Smith wrote. Having taken part in the arms export licensing assessment in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> and North African Department, Mr Smith said his experience makes him a “subject matter expert” on weapons sales policy. “Each day we witness clear and unquestionable examples of war crimes and breaches of international humanitarian law in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> perpetuated by the state of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a>,” he said. “Senior members of the Israeli government and military have expressed open genocidal intent, Israeli soldiers take videos deliberately burning, destroying and looting civilian property and openly admit to the rape and torture of prisoners. “There is no justification for the UK’s continued arms sales to Israel and yet somehow it continues. I have raised this at every level in the organisation including through an official whistle blowing investigation and received nothing more than ‘thank you, we have noted your concern’. “Ministers claim the UK has one of the most ‘robust and transparent’ arms export licensing regimes in the world, however this is the opposite of the truth. “I hope that we can look back on history and be proud.” While in opposition, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/20/david-lammy-announces-restoration-of-uks-unrwa-funding/" target="_blank">Foreign Secretary David Lammy</a> urged the Foreign Office to publish its formal legal advice as to whether Israel was complying with international humanitarian law. “This government is committed to upholding international law,” a representative for the Foreign Office said. “We have made clear that we will not export items if they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law. “There is an ongoing review process to assess whether Israel is complying with international humanitarian law, which the Foreign Secretary initiated on day one in office. “We will provide an update as soon as that review process has been completed.” Since 2008, the British government has licensed arms worth more than £576 million ($746m) to Israel, according to analysis of export data by the Campaign Against Arms Trade. In June this year, the government published data on licences granted to Israel since the Hamas attacks that killed about 1,200 people on October 7. According to the data, the UK issued 42 licences between October 7 last year and May 31 this year. This week, the US, Egypt and Qatar said they were closing in on a ceasefire in Gaza after two days of talks in Doha. American and Israeli officials expressed cautious optimism, despite Hamas showing resistance to what it called new demands. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/15/uks-lammy-and-french-minister-to-visit-israel-in-push-for-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Mr Lammy visited Israel last week</a> alongside French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, and on Sunday issued a statement in which they expressed a “commitment to working ever more closely together in a new spirit of co-operation”. “Our visit to a Palestine Red Crescent Society warehouse was a stark reminder of the toll of this conflict, which is unacceptable,” they said. “Without progress towards a ceasefire, this will only worsen. Brave healthcare workers across humanitarian organisations are racing to prevent an all-out polio outbreak but they can only start vaccinating if it’s safe to do so. “It’s never too late for peace. An all-out conflict across the region is in nobody’s interests. All parties need to show restraint and invest in diplomacy.” More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the enclave's Health Ministry says. Most of the territory's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and experts have warned of an increased risk of famine and the outbreak of diseases such as polio.