Afghan refugee Maryam, 27, says she dreams of returning to a country where there is equality across gender, race and religion. Photo: International Rescue Committee
Afghan refugee Maryam, 27, says she dreams of returning to a country where there is equality across gender, race and religion. Photo: International Rescue Committee
UK's Afghan refugees dream of returning to a better homeland
From chocolates to football and new friends, those who settle in Britain still have hopes to return home one day