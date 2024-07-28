A Stand Up To Racism demonstration took place in Manchester on Thursday after a video showing a police officer kicking and stamping on a man’s head went viral. PA
Manchester mayor urges calm after video emerges of UK airport incident
Footage shows two men repeatedly punching police officers at Manchester Airport, shedding light on the moments before a now-viral video of alleged police brutality