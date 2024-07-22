Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce, Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, center, and Guillaume Faury, chief executive officer of Airbus on Monday, July 22, 2024.
Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce, Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, center, and Guillaume Faury, chief executive officer of Airbus on Monday, July 22, 2024.
Farnborough showcases Starmer's call for a new skilled British workforce agenda
British Prime Minister opens Farnborough International Airshow as he aims to reduce 'reliance' on migrant workers