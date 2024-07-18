Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Blenheim Palace, England, on July 18. Getty Images
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Blenheim Palace, England, on July 18. Getty Images

News

UK

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as it approves defence finance deal

Ukrainian President will brief ministers about war and agree to defence export finance deal with Keir Starmer

author image
Soraya Ebrahimi

18 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as it approves defence deal

World leaders attend European Political Community summit in UK - in pictures

Syrian refugee who UK officials claimed was 28 was only 17

Britain hosts show of European unity at Blenheim Palace gathering

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space