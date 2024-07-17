Keir Starmer warns against 'snake oil charm' of populists in King's Speech

Police marksmen on the roof of Buckingham Palace. PA
Yeomen of the Guard arrive by bus outside the Palace of Westminster, better known as the Houses of Parliament. PA
King Charles III sits alongside Queen Camilla before reading the King's Speech from the sovereign's throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament on July 17. Getty Images
King Charles reads the King's Speech in the House of Lords on Westminster. AFP
King Charles and Queen Camilla proceed through the Royal Gallery at the Houses of Parliament. AFP
The Imperial State Crown arrives. PA
The king and queen leaving Buckingham Palace ahead of this year's State Opening of Parliament. Getty Images
Members of the House of Lords and guests sit in the chamber. AFP
The King's Bodyguard, the Yeomen of the Guard, carry out the ceremonial search of the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. PA
A member of the House of Lords holds a programme for the State Opening of Parliament. Getty Images
Members of the Yeoman of the Guard enter the House of Lords. Getty Images
The Band of the Grenadier Guards on parade at the Queen Victoria Memorial. Getty Images
