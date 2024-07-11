Pro-Palestine independent MP promises to quit if Labour brings peace to Gaza

Sir Archibald Stanton standing for the Official Monster Raving Loony Party poses for a picture at the Richmond and Northallerton count centre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire. AFP
Mr Starmer is congratulated by fellow candidates Bobby 'Elmo' Smith and Nick 'The Flying Brick' Delves after winning his seat for Holborn and St Pancras, at the Camden Council count centre in London. AFP
Labour leader Keir Starmer celebrates winning the UK general election with a speech at Tate Modern in central London. Getty Images
Mr Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive at the Tate Modern. PA
Mr Starmer gives a victory speech at the Tate Modern. PA
Mr Starmer greets former Labour leader Neil Kinnock. AP
Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak retained his seat as MP for Richmond and Northallerton, in Northallerton, North Yorkshire. AFP
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had been expelled from the party and stood as an independent, won in Islington seat North, London. EPA
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, was victorious in Clacton-on-Sea, in Essex. Bloomberg
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves University of Bath after losing his seat in the North East Somerset and Hanham constituency. AP
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey celebrates at London Art Bar, central London, after his party seemed poised for a successful night. AP
Penny Mordaunt lost her seat in the Portsmouth North constituency to Labour. PA
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar celebrates with Maureen Burke after she won in Glasgow North East. Reuters
