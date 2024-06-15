Princess Catherine gives update on cancer treatment and reveals new photo

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has shared a new photo with her social media followers and provided an update on her progress in her battle with cancer.

The latest portrait shows Princess Catherine outdoors at her home in Windsor, dressed casually in jeans and a blazer with her arms folded. It was taken by Matt Porteous, a photographer behind many of the British royal family’s photos.

Along with the portrait, she shared a personal letter revealing the progress she has made, the recovery she still faces, and her gratitude for the public's messages.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” she said. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The Princess said her cancer treatment will continue for “a few more months”.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she added.

Princess Catherine also revealed that she will take part in a parade to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III on Saturday, marking her first public appearance since confirming her cancer treatment in March.

For the event, she will be in the carriage parade with her children and will join the family group on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she said.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”