UK military drops seven tonnes of aid into Gaza Strip

The UK military dropped a further seven tonnes of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Monday as part of continuing efforts to alleviate food shortages in the war-torn enclave.

Britain has now dropped 35 tonnes of humanitarian supplies into the Palestinian territory in the past week.

The UK Ministry of Defence issued images of the aid being dropped into Gaza from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft.

“A further seven tonnes of essential aid has been dropped into Gaza by [the RAF] as part of our sustained effort to provide relief to civilians," Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on X.

He added that 35 tonnes of aid had been delivered on 40 pallets in seven days "as we pursue every avenue to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis".

The UK began dropping aid into Gaza on March 25 amid continuing delays at land crossings. The aid dropped into the besieged enclave has consisted of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula.

The UK and its allies continue to work on a new sea route to get aid into Gaza, amid international warnings that the enclave is on the verge of famine.

While the sea route and air drops aim to provide essential supplies to Gazans, UK Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has called for more aid to be allowed to enter over land crossings from Israel.