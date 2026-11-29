Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited the Joint Aviation Command headquarters and received briefings on operations, capabilities and advanced technology.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the site and reviewed initiatives to optimise resources and enhance operational efficiency. He was also briefed on efforts to strengthen the command's ability to respond swiftly and effectively across a variety of missions, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the dedication and professionalism of Joint Aviation Command personnel, recognising their role in bolstering the UAE's defence capabilities and maintaining high levels of operational readiness.

He highlighted the importance of continued investment in personnel development and technical equipment to ensure the highest standards are upheld.

The visit reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to overseeing operations across the Ministry of Defence, assessing operational readiness and acknowledging the contributions of Armed Forces personnel. It also forms part of broader, ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's defence capabilities.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along with senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.